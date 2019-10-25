News
2 Dead, 2 Injured In Shooting At NW OKC Home, Police Say
Friday, October 25th 2019, 3:32 AM CDT
Two people are dead and two people are injured after an overnight shooting in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.
The shooting happened Thursday night shortly before midnight in the 1900 block of NW 12th Street near NW 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Dispatchers received multiple calls around this time, and police think one of the calls could have been made by one of the victims.
The injured shooting victims were taken to a local hospital for treatment. One victim died at the hospital. The conditions of the two other victims were not disclosed Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Oklahoma City police's homicide tip line at 405-297-1200.