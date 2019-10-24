Sheriff Writes Letter To Jail Trust, Suggests They Take Over Oklahoma County Jail Operations January 2020
OKLAHOMA COUNTY - Operations at the jail could soon be the responsibility of the Jail Trust.
In a letter to the Criminal Justice Authority, Sheriff P.D. Taylor suggested they be ready to take over at the first of the year.
“It is an awesome responsibility,” said Sheriff Taylor. “It is the largest jail in Oklahoma, and we do a good job.”
But the sheriff admitted the job has becoming more challenging recently. That is why he suggested the Jail Trust step in to take over.
“They are going to have to take responsibility and liability, they wanted the jail, so they can take it,” said Sheriff Taylor.
In the letter to trust members, Sheriff Taylor mentioned that since the inception of the Jail Trust, there has been a mass exodus of employees. He said they feel like they are in limbo, not knowing what the future holds for their jobs and benefits.
“If this hemorrhaging of employees continues, we are going to reach a point really soon where we can’t accommodate enough staff to safely run this jail,” said Sheriff Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor said some members of the Jail Trust have expressed they are ready to take over, but he doesn’t know if they realize what they are taking on. He said the condition of the jail is awful and there is just no funding to upkeep it.
“It was poorly designed, poorly constructed, with no funding to operate a 13-story building properly,” said Sheriff Taylor.
Sheriff Taylor said he has hit a wall doing all he can for the jail, and it is time that the Jail Trust make their way in.
“All I am trying to do here is provide some leadership and direction,” said Sheriff Taylor. “My mom used to always tell me be careful what you wish for because you might get it. Well, they got it.”
Sheriff Taylor would like the Jail Trust to take over on January 1, 2020.