Moments later, Sweeney showed up and fired at Pigeon five times, shooting him once through the heart.



“There was a mistake made in the perception of the threat,” said George. “Sergeant Sweeney believed in that moment of time he had had a knife, and Mr. Pigeon was about to charge him and that’s why he fired.”



Sweeney’s attorney told jurors the officer thought one of the other officers was holding a rifle, but it turned out to be a less-lethal bean bag gun. The attorney said Sweeney perceived it to be a “deadly force” situation.



“The mistake was that he perceived a threat,” said George. “That ultimately, was not there.”



Pigeon died at the scene. His family watched as prosecutors played in the courtroom the police body camera footage of their loved one’s final moments.



Testimony will resume on Friday.