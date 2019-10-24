The second recall covers 205,000 vehicles in 2017 to 2019 models of Impreza cars, as well as the 2018 Crosstrek SUVs. The automaker said the aluminum positive crankcase ventilation valves can fall apart, potentially causing debris to fall into the engine and cause a power loss.

Subaru owners can get dealers to replace valves if needed. If a valve has separated and parts can't be found, engines will be replaced.

Both recalls start December 13.