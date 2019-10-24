Organizers: Volunteers Submit More Than 313,000 Signatures For Medicaid Ballot Question
More than 313,000 signatures have been submitted for a statewide Medicaid initiative, volunteers for Yes on 802 said Thursday.
They submitted the signatures to the Secretary of State's office who will count and validate the signatures.
Yes on 802 is to have a state question for Medicaid expansion on the 2020 ballot.
If approved by voters, the ballot measure would bring more than a billion of Oklahomans’ tax dollars back from Washington every year to keep rural hospitals open and provide a healthcare solution for thousands of single parents, rural residents, Oklahomans nearing retirement, and all hard-working citizens who earn too much to qualify for Medicaid and too little to afford coverage. Nearly 200,000 Oklahomans would receive access to life-saving healthcare.
