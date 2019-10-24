News
Police Identify 1 Killed, 3 Injured In MWC Shooting
The four people shot Tuesday night at a Midwest City apartment complex have been identified, police said.
Police were called about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to shots fired at the Vista Green Apartments, 7010 E Reno.
When officers arrived, they found four people had been shot.
Antonio Marshall, 27, was killed. Demery Hale, 21, Nicole Johnson, 22, and Sam Ellison, 20, were injured. Two of the three injured people have since been treated and released from a local hospital, police said.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call Midwest City police at 405-739-1320.