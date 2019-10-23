Police Identify Suspect Wanted For Dousing Man With Gas, Setting Home On Fire In 2018
OKLAHOMA CITY - Investigators have identified a man accused of attempting to set another man on fire. The attack happened in October of 2018. A warrant for the suspect's arrest was issued Wednesday.
Jaqualious Dawkins is facing arson charges after investigators say he tried to set fire to a man before successfully igniting his home.
Nearly a year ago, Kiontre Rose told News 9 he was lucky to survive an attack.
"With me already having the gas on me, I just hurried up and shut the door, because I didn't want to be running up the street on fire," said Rose.
Wednesday, October 23 News 9 returned with the news he'd been waiting for since the crime.
"You broke the story to me,” said Rose.
Court documents show investigators are searching for Dawkins. He's accused of dousing Rose with gasoline and trying to set fire to him with a lighter.
Unsuccessful, Dawkins later returned and set the home where Rose and his brother lived on fire.
“I told them there's a fire on the side of the building and I need help," said James Hawthorne.
Over the past year, Rose said he's seen Dawkins off and on lurking in his neighborhood.
“I was weary when I saw him, like oh my God, I hope he’s not going to try to hurt me again,” said Rose.
Rose said Dawkins assaulted him because, he "was upset with him over a woman."
“He was off the rocker, a loose cannon,” said Rose.
With a warrant out for his arrest, Rose said he can rest easy knowing police are closing in.
“I can kind of sleep with both eyes closed,” said Rose.
Court records show Dawkins is due back in court on an unrelated drug charge later this month.