School Grieving After Bixby Teacher Was Killed In Car Accident
BIXBY, Oklahoma - Students and staff at Central Elementary School in Bixby returned after the death of first grade teacher Maggie DuBois, who was hit and killed by a wrong-way driver last Thursday.
"It's not going to be easy,” said Rob Miller, Superintendent. “We're going to have to struggle for a little while."
Miller says staff has been grieving, but also developing a plan to help students and teachers.
"We're going to try and saturate them with as much support as they need,” said Miller. “At the point when we need to pull back we will."
Part of that plan was to have counselors at the school Monday for both students and parents. Ashlee Buchert brought her six-year-old son Brooks, who had DuBois as a teacher.
"I cried today again. I've cried almost every day," said Buchert.
Buchert says along with her own grief, she had to find a way to break the news to Brooks.
"I got to witness how great she was with the kids,” said Buchert. “I saw my kid with her and they were always so bubbly and happy. I knew this is going to hit him hard."
Buchert says Brooks reacted better than she thought, but knows he may not fully grasp it just yet.
She says, he has been asking recently about death and God and heaven. Buchert thinks it was in preparation for this moment.
"I would try to find her in heaven,” Brooks said.
Buchert says they'll keep talking, and praying. The district says they're also ready to help throughout the difficult time.
DuBois leaves behind a husband and two young children.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family here.
The crash is still under investigation by Bixby Police.