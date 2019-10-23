The jack-o'-lanterns showed an "extreme lack of sensitivity," according to Wilbur Aldridge, director of the regional NAACP chapter. "By now I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in blackface is offensive," he told local outlets in a statement. "Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase."

Bed Bath & Beyond reportedly apologized, saying it did not mean to offend anyone and that it has removed the pumpkins from its stores.