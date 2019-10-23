Attorneys Select Jury, 2 Alternates For OKC Officer’s Murder Trial
OKLAHOMA CITY - After three full days of questioning, attorneys selected jurors and two alternates for an Oklahoma City officer’s murder trial.
A number of the victim’s family members sat in and listened on Wednesday to the final hours of jury selection.
For the first time since the preliminary hearing, Dustin Pigeon’s family were in the same room with Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Keith Sweeney.
He is on trial for second-degree murder stemming from a 2017 officer-involved shooting. Sweeney was the third officer to respond to Pigeon’s 911 suicide call. He was holding a lighter and lighter fluid when Sweeney fired five shots, killing him.
As part of questioning potential jurors, Sweeney’s attorney asked them if they had dealt with suicide or mental health issues in their personal lives. He also told them there will be evidence of alcohol abuse in the trial and if any of them had experienced alcohol or drug addiction.
Attorneys are expected to hold opening statements Thursday morning.
The judge over the trial sealed Sweeney’s criminal filings for the remainder of the trial. She only said that she did it for various reasons.