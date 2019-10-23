Crime
Family Identifies MWC Apartment Complex Shooting Victim
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - Family members have identified the victim of a Midwest City shooting as 26-year-old Antonio Marshall.
Loved ones said Marshall was killed Tuesday outside an apartment complex, after an unknown suspect shot him and three other victims.
The three other adult victims survived and were taken to a hospital.
Family members said Marshall was a father to a boy and girl.
Loved ones said he was a local disc jockey, entrepreneur, and friend to many.
Midwest City Police are asking anyone with information on who did this and why, to come forward.