D'Jango underwent two surgeries, but veterinarians determined his leg couldn't be saved. Cusimano said he wondered if D'Jango would make it.



"His eyes told me, 'I got this,'" he said.

Police departments from the area kept vigil for D'Jango at the hospital, sitting outside his kennel and in the hallway 24 hours a day, just like they do for injured human officers. Because of his injuries, D'Jango will likely be retired from service.



On Saturday, he went home with Cusimano, just like he did every night before. Only when he tried to jump in the back of the police vehicle, he needed a little help from his partner.