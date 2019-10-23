Jury Expected To Be Seated In Trial Of OCPD Officer Accused Of Second Degree Murder
Jury selection is expected to wrap up Wednesday morning in the second-degree murder trial of an Oklahoma City police sergeant charged in a deadly shooting.
This is day three of Sergeant Keith Sweeney's trial. Prosecutors and the defense said they're expecting to have a jury seated Wednesday morning, followed immediately by opening arguments.
For the past two days the prosecution and defense have been examining the potential pool of jurors.
Sweeney is facing a second-degree murder charge after prosecutors said he unlawfully killed a suicidal man, 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon, in November 2017.
Both sides spent all day Tuesday taking detailed notes and questioning the potential jurors on multiple aspects of police work including de-escalation tactics and mental health issues in times of crisis.
Sweeney's attorney Gary James also told jurors he would ask them personal questions about their lives, and if they believed media coverage would impact their judgment on this case; most of them said it wouldn't.