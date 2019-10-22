Your 2 Cents: OKC Becoming A Worthwhile Place To Visit
I have family that travels from their home in Arlington, Texas to Oklahoma City for three to four-day getaways. Our city is gradually becoming a destination and MAPS 4 will keep it moving that direction.
Here's what you had to say:
Glenn first, "MAPS 4 contains too many "social issues" and operating expenses that will have to be funded from city revenues after eight years. Don't build it, if you can't maintain it and operate it!"
Orvie from Lookeba writes, "Love the fact that Oklahoma is becoming a "getaway" for neighboring states! All that has been done to make our state better, is paying off. Not just for visitors, but for us Okies as well!"
Jayme adds, "We live here and love "staycations."
Jim from Newalla argues, "While the MAPS programs have done a lot to improve so much of the downtown area and make it an attraction for many, some of those programs have and will be creating additional costs to maintain every year for as far as we can see."
Reba writes, "I wasn't too impressed for the new park mostly for kids. Not too much to do once you've been downtown once or twice."
Finally, Jan was short and sweet with her comment saying, "Thank you, MAPS projects!"
