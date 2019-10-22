Daniel Holtzclaw Takes Stand, Proclaims Innocence Under Oath In Federal Deposition
OKLAHOMA CITY - A former Oklahoma City police officer and convicted rapist proclaimed his innocence while under oath.
Daniel Holtzclaw took the stand for the first time in federal court Monday, to tell his side of the story.
Holtzclaw was called to testify as a result of civil rights lawsuits. His victims are seeking compensation from the former officer and the City of Oklahoma City.
“Essentially, they are suing the state for millions. We don’t know the exact number, but I can only imagine what the amount will be,” said Jenny Holtzclaw, Daniel Holtzclaw’s sister.
Jenny said the suits have afforded the former police officer the opportunity to speak.
“He wants everyone to hear his side of the story, he wants the whole world to know if this can happen to him it can happen to anyone else,” said Jenny.
Following his testimony Monday, renowned exoneration Attorney Kathleen Zellner tweeted about her client saying in part, "Today Daniel Holtzclaw forcefully, fearlessly and courageously testified in his lengthy deposition that he is an innocent man wrongfully convicted. He did not take the 5th - he confronted his accusers and made a compelling case that he is innocent."
Holtzclaw is convicted of rape and sexual assaulting black women while on duty.
Despite his sentence of 263 years, Jenny said her brother is hopeful.
“He knows that he is innocent, so I think he truly believes he will be free one day,” said Jenny.
She said from behind bars he maintains his innocence.
“Yes, he did violate some policy procedures, but that does not mean he is a serial rapist or that he did anything wrong to any of these women,” said Jenny.
She and her family believe the investigator in the case got it all wrong.
“Every day we are getting new supporters, saying they can't believe that Daniel got railroaded by his own police department,” said Jenny.
In 2015, following his arrest, the police chief at the time called Holtzclaw’s crimes against women “the greatest abuse he had witnessed in 37 years with the agency.”