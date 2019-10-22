Lincoln County Man Facing Multiple Life Sentences For Child Sex Crimes Takes Plea Deal
LINCOLN COUNTY, Oklahoma - A man facing multiple life sentences for child sex crimes made a blind plea to a judge on the first day of his jury selection.
Now, a Lincoln County judge will decide what happens to Johnathan Moran.
Court document reveal that DHS has been investigating Moran and his girlfriend Crystal Bales since December 2017.
Records state the couple was involved in the "sexual abuse of two children..." at a home in Prague. Also, that "Moran" admitted to smoking meth in front of the kids and "watching pornography...".
Though, Moran originally denied the claims of sexually abuse.
One of the children also said they had "been given methamphetamine by Johnathan Moran...,” and that Moran told the child that if they didn’t do what he wanted, he would have them arrested.
“It was a very bad situation, probably the worst environment you could have to put a child in,” said Lincoln County District Attorney Allan Grubb. “There were seven counts against him of sexual abuse to children under 12.”
DA Grubb said that DHS tested a hair sample from one of the children and found a “high” amount of meth.
Up until this point, Moran pushed for a jury trial. However, Grubb said Moran did not like his odds in court, and Moran asked the judge to enter a blind plea on his behalf.
The DA was pushing for nine life sentences for Moran. A judge is tasked with his sentencing.
“I believe that he we get somewhere around 40 years, run concurrent. That will make him eligible for parole in his mid-70s,” said DA Grubb.
Meanwhile, Crystal Bales is still heading to trial for her alleged role in the sex abuse.
Her trial is set for February 2020.
“People that will sexually abuse children cannot be allowed to remain in a free society,” said DA Grubb.
Moran will officially be sentenced on November 19.