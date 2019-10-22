But those who support the change said eliminating gendered packaging could help relieve some of the dysphoria experienced by transgender and non-binary people.

"Some trans men/non binary people menstruate. As do cis women who despise overly feminine products," tweeted Dr. Jen Gunter, an OB-GYN. "Cis women who can't menstruate and trans women are harmed by the assumption that menstruation defines femininity. Less ink for printing better for planet. This is a win all around."