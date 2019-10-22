News
OU Board Of Regents Vice Chairman Resigns
Tuesday, October 22nd 2019, 6:14 PM CDT
Updated:
An OU Board of Regents member has resigned effective immediately, according to a letter he posted to a social media page.
C. Renzi Stone, the vice chairman for the board, tweeted his resignation letter to Gov. Kevin Stitt.
The letter was addressed Tuesday and Stone said since his appointment in 2015, he's spent 10 to 30 hours a week on OU business.
"With a few new opportunities on my plate, and the University trending in the right direction, I decided it was a good time to make a change for me and my family. I love this University," Stone wrote.
Stone is chairman and CEO of Saxum, a PR firm based in Oklahoma City.