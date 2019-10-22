Watonga Man, 82, Recovering After Being Knocked Unconscious In Home Invasion
WATONGA, Oklahoma - An 82-year-old Watonga man is recovering after a man forced his way inside his home, knocking him unconscious and stealing his truck.
James Pierce, 82, was attacked around 4 p.m. Sunday at his home in the 80000 block of North 2590 Road, according to Blaine County Sheriff's deputies.
“They knocked at the garage door there, and I answered it,” said Pierce. “They asked for Rodney. That’s my grandson. I told them he wasn't here.”
The home invader pushed his way into Pierce's home, knocking him to the ground and pilfering though his belongings.
“He opened every door in the house, and he told me to step over into the bathtub,” said Pierce. “I started to step over, and that’s when he hit me in the back of the head with something and knocked me out.”
The home invader broke the bathroom window, stealing several items including Pierce’s truck, which investigators recovered a few miles away from the home.
When Pierce awakened, he was covered in glass and walked nearly a mile to his son’s house.
Pierce was taken to a nearby hospital, where several staples were used to close a wound on his head.
"You have to have feelings for anybody that got what he got, especially for a man of his age,” said neighbor Larry Boden. “(It) kind of gets you to think of what this ol' world is coming to.”
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the violent home invasion and is hoping to get some tips from the public.
Nobody has been arrested, and no suspects have been named.
OSBI spokesperson Brook Arbeitman described the home invader as a stocky black male, about 5-feet, 6-inches tall, wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.
If you have any information, give OSBI a call at 800-522-8017. Tips can be submitted anonymously via e-mail at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.