82-Year-Old Watonga Man Recovering After Knocked Unconscious, Truck Stolen In Violent Home Invasion
WATONGA, Oklahoma - An elderly man is recovering after a suspect forced their way inside his home, knocked him unconscious and stole his truck.
Blaine County sheriff deputies were called to the home in the 80000 block of North 2590 Road in Watonga around 4 p.m. Sunday, October 13.
James Pierce, 82, had been attacked in broad daylight.
“They knocked at the garage door there, and I answered it,” said Pierce. “They asked for Robbie, that’s my grandson, I told them he wasn't here.”
The suspect then pushed his way into Pierce's home, knocking him to the ground and began pilfering though his belongings.
“He opened every door in the house, and he told me to step over into the bathtub,” said Pierce. “I started to step over, and that’s when he hit me in the back of the head with something and knocked me out.”
The suspect broke the bathroom window, stealing several items including Pierce’s truck, which investigators recovered a few miles away from the home.
When Pierce came to, he was covered in glass and walked nearly a mile to his son’s house.
Pierce was taken to the hospital, where several staples were used to close a wound on his head.
“You have to have feelings for anybody that got what he got, especially for a man of his age,” said neighbor, Larry Boden. “(It) kind of gets you to think of what this ol’ world is coming to.”
OSBI continues to investigate the violent home invasion and is looking to the public for tips.
No suspects have been arrested.
OSBI Spokeswoman Brook Arbeitman described the suspect as a black stalky male around 5’6”, wearing dark clothing at the time of the incident.
If you have any information, give OSBI a call at 800-522-8017. Tips can be submitted anonymously via e-mail at tips@osbi.ok.gov. Tips can remain anonymous.