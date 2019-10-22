Alleged Burglar Stopped In The Act At NW OKC Apartment Complex Thanks To 911 Call
OKLAHOMA CITY - An observant neighbor is credited with stopping an alleged burglar before he could make off with the loot Monday.
It all started at a Northwest Expressway apartment complex, when a woman called police about a strange man looking into units.
When police caught up to suspect Nichole Wilkins, they found numerous items taken from another resident's apartment.
The stolen items recovered included gaming systems, headphones and a laptop.
According to reports, officers also found what they believed to be PCP in the suspect’s possession.
“He was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail for first degree burglary, receiving and concealing stolen property, possession of CDS, and interfering with official police business,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
Investigators also discovered the burglary victim was asleep in the apartment when the suspect allegedly broke the door and snuck in to commit the crime.