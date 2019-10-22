Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley tweeted that she hadn't even had her morning coffee yet and "the bigoted man who called for the execution of the exonerated 5, is tossing the word 'lynching' around. Lord give me the strength to not take the bait but hold this man accountable for every single thing he says and does."

Pressley was referring to the group of teens known as the Central Park Five, who in 1989 were wrongly convicted of rape and later exonerated. The case divided New York City along racial lines and Mr. Trump, then a local real estate developer, took out full-page newspaper ads calling for a return to the death penalty. More than a decade after the exoneration of all five men, Trump continued to defend the original investigation, which many believed was a case of racial injustice.

Democrats weren't the only ones objecting to the president's remark.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell called the president's choice of words "unfortunate."

"Given the history in our country I would not compare this to a lynching," McConnell told reporters on Capitol Hill.

Senator Tim Scott — the only black Republican in the Senate — said, "I wouldn't use the word lynching," but he added, "I would love for the House to take up unanimously passed lynching legislation in the Senate and do something with it as opposed to complaining simply about the president's use of it."

Scott, from South Carolina, went on to say that he understood the comparison because "the impeachment process is the closest thing of a political death row trial, so I get his absolute rejection of the process."

At least one high-profile Republican did defend the president's remark. Senator Lindsey Graham doubled down on the president's use of the word lynching, calling it "accurate."

"This is a lynching and in every sense this is un-American," Graham said, referring to the impeachment inquiry.

While lynching has been a troubling part of America's history for more than a century, it is not yet classified as a federal hate crime. The legislation Scott referred to would change that. The Justice for Victims of Lynching Act was introduced in the Senate earlier this year by Senators Kamala Harris, Cory Booker, Tim Scott and over 40 others.

"This crucial legislation would make lynching a hate crime, therefore eligible for the additional federal tools and resources used to investigate and prosecute hate crimes," according to NAACP. It was unanimously passed in the Senate but has yet to be brought up for a vote in the House.