Oklahoma Girl, 6, Diagnosed With Cerebral Palsy Surprised With Vacation
Oklahomans across the state rounded up their Panera Bread bills to the nearest dollar to help several families in need.
Layla, a 6-year-old who is living with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, was chosen for a Disney vacation thanks to the non-profit "Baking Memories for Kids."
Layla's family said she suffered a stroke and has undergone several brain and eye surgeries.
This is the first time Layla and her entire family have been able to travel together.