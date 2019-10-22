Oklahomans across the state rounded up their Panera Bread bills to the nearest dollar to help several families in need.

Layla, a 6-year-old who is living with cerebral palsy and hydrocephalus, was chosen for a Disney vacation thanks to the non-profit "Baking Memories for Kids."

Layla's family said she suffered a stroke and has undergone several brain and eye surgeries.

This is the first time Layla and her entire family have been able to travel together.