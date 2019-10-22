Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson said the DOC does have the money to fill this missing gap. However, he also said it would first require approval from the governor, and then the legislature would have to work it into next year’s budget.



But Spokesperson Matt Elliot said the DOC will not seek extra money to cover the missing raises this year but will be working with the governor’s office and state lawmakers next session to address the problem. However, some feel these employees shouldn't have to wait that long.



"They should get the raise as well as back pay," said Executive Director of Oklahoma Correction Professionals Bobby Cleveland said. and "They shouldn't have to wait six months to get it."

