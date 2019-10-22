Hundreds Of DOC Employees Not Included In Pay Raise
More than 400 Oklahoma Department of Corrections workers say they were passed over for a pay raise that lawmakers approved earlier this year.
2,800 Department of Corrections workers received the $2 an hour pay-raise that took effect on July 1. But 432 others aren't getting the extra money, Tulsa World reports.
The DOC said the workers who were looked over have direct contact with inmates, but they don't work "behind the fence."
Lawmakers approved $11 million for the Department of Corrections pay raises during the last legislative session. But they said it would take another one and a half million dollars to bump up salaries for those additional 432 workers.
Senate Appropriations Chairman Roger Thompson said the DOC does have the money to fill this missing gap. However, he also said it would first require approval from the governor, and then the legislature would have to work it into next year’s budget.
But Spokesperson Matt Elliot said the DOC will not seek extra money to cover the missing raises this year but will be working with the governor’s office and state lawmakers next session to address the problem. However, some feel these employees shouldn't have to wait that long.
"They should get the raise as well as back pay," said Executive Director of Oklahoma Correction Professionals Bobby Cleveland said. and "They shouldn't have to wait six months to get it."