Body Found In MWC Pond Identified As Man Last Seen On Oct. 12
The body found in a Midwest City retention pond has been identified, police reported.
Philip Manzi, 25, of Midwest City, was identified as the body found Sunday afternoon near SE 29th and Hiawassee.
Manzi was last seen Oct. 12 in Midwest City. Manzi was emotionally upset and left a residence in a his older car. Manzi's family said he was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome.
Manzi's family reported him missing three days later to Midwest City police.
Midwest City detectives learned Thursday Manzi's vehicle was impounded by Oklahoma City police on Oct. 12, the same day he was last seen at his home, near SE 29th and Hiawassee.
The medical examiner's office will determine Manzi's cause and manner of death, police said.
“At this point and time, there is no indication of foul play or trauma to the body,” Midwest City police Chief Brandon Clabes said. “We have no idea why Manzi was in the pond but feel based upon physical evidence he may have been there for up to a week."