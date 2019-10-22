British police will travel to the U.S. to question Anne Sacoolas, the American at the heart of a dispute over diplomatic immunity that's only getting bigger. Harry Dunn, 19, was on his motorcycle in the U.K. when he was hit by Sacoolas, the wife of an American official in Britain. Sacoolas was driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit Dunn. She later left the U.K. under diplomatic immunity.