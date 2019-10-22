Every year, an estimated 1 in 5 American adults experiences mental illness. When it comes to insurance coverage, the law is clear. The federal Mental Health Parity legislation passed in 2008 requires health insurers to provide at least equal coverage for mental health conditions, as they do for medical and surgical care. But as CBS News' Dr. Jon LaPook found out, some families still have to fight to get the life-saving care their loved ones need.