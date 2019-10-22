News
Man Steals Ambulance, Hits Several People, Including Baby
CBS News
Police opened fire on a man who stole an ambulance and hit several people Tuesday in Norway's capital city of Oslo. Police said those struck by the vehicle included a woman with a stroller and an elderly couple. The woman and her baby were taken to a hospital.
Anders Bayer, a spokesman for Oslo University Hospital, confirmed to Norwegian news agency NTB that the ambulance was stolen by an armed person.
"We are in control of the ambulance that was stolen," Oslo police tweeted. "Shots were fired to stop him. He is not in critical condition."