Nonprofit Holds Community Drive To Help Children In Foster & Adoptive Care
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local nonprofit is asking for the community's help getting hair and hygiene products for African American children in foster and adoptive care.
The group Cut It Forward is still pretty new, but they're in the midst of holding their second annual community drive.
"What we want these children to understand is who they are is critical," said DesJean Jones, board member for Cut It Forward.
The non-profit aims to teach foster or adopted children how to take care of their hair, skin, and overall hygiene. But it's not just the children.
Bruce Waight is the owner of Rooted Barber Shop and also serves as a board member. He said everyday he sees a need for Cut It Forward when foster parents or caregivers come in.
"They have no clue what to do because they weren't raised that way," said Waight.
"I think a lot of time people don't understand the differences with children of color," said Jones. "You know how ingrained our hair and skin care is into the fabric of who we are."
The non-profit aims to impact, and teach, both children and the adults caring for them through education, products, and partnering with organizations.
"There are as many different products as there are needs," admitted Jones.
Now for the second year Cut It Forward is reaching out, hoping to gather a wide variety items items they need through a community drive.
Anyone interested can drop off hair, hygiene, or skin care products at local businesses Cut It Forward has partnered with:
Rooted Barber + Shop - 3515 N Classen Blvd.
Vanessa House Beer Co. - 118 NW 8th St.
OKC Black Chamber of Commerce - 1700 Springlake Dr
Mane Results - 4335 N Western Ave.
Tiffay Lenox Skincare
BlackStar
They are collecting donations until Dec. 15.