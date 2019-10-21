My 2 Cents: OKC Becoming A Worthwhile Place To Visit
How many of us have loaded up our families and headed down to Arlington for a mini vacay?
We have, whether it was to play at Six Flags, or see a Rangers game or a Cowboys game, stay at a fun water park resort. Every weekend, I'll guess that a few thousand Okies burn up I-35 South.
We have a niece and nephew who have three young children, they live in Arlington and they've started heading North to OKC for their three to four-day getaways.
And while we are pretty good hosts, they come here because it's fun here.
We took them to the musical swings two weekends ago, and then to the new downtown park, where their kiddoes had a ball on the playground. Neither were here last time they came.
We also went to the zoo and strolled through the beautiful new Sanctuary Asia exhibit where the elephants roam. That was new to them too.
They were shocked to hear that there was, not so long ago, only one hotel downtown. Now there are at least 15 to 20 that I counted, downtown and Bricktown.
Point is this, what started as a "let's make Oklahoma City a better place to live" is gradually becoming a worthwhile place to visit. And there's more we can do, approving MAPS 4 is the next step.
I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents.