OU Defense Tossing And Turning Over Turnovers
NORMAN, Oklahoma - For a defense that ranked in the 100's in many defensive categories last season, it's been a night and day performance for the OU 2019 defensive unit.
But as has been the mantra of this team, Alex Grinch's gang is never satisfied. The Sooners have only forced six turnovers this season, tied for 113th in the country, and zero in the last three games. That isn't sitting well.
"Obviously it's a huge disappointment that we haven't had turnovers in the past three games," OU junior linebacker Kenneth Murray said. "I think that for us, it adds more fuel to the fire."
Defensive Coordinator Alex Grinch said, "When a play is made against our defense that somehow gets across the line of scrimmage, do we believe that's an opportunity for us? And the answer is no and so we have to make sure we do better jobs as coaches."
Next up for the Sooners is Kansas State Saturday, another 11 a.m. kickoff.