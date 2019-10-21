'Every Day Is A Struggle For Me': Mother Of Teen Killed In Langston Pleads For Answers 1 Year Later
LANGSTON, Oklahoma - One year after someone abruptly ended 19-year-old Brandon Dupree's life at a party, investigators are no closer to catching his killer. He was killed near Langston University.
Just like investigators working the case, Dupree's mother said she just wants answers.
“He came here on a Thursday and he got killed on a Saturday,” said Dupree’s mother Bonita Martin.
It's been one year since Bonita Martin got the 2:00 a.m. phone call that turned her world upside down.
“It's been a really hard struggle. Every day is a struggle for me,” said Martin.
Dupree and around 300 others were at a homecoming party at the Langston University Activity Center.
“He probably was the life of the party he went to, that was his first party ever to go to,” said Martin
The good time was cut short when a fight broke out and shots were fired. Dupree was hit and later died.
“It took a minute for them to tell me he didn’t make it,” said Martin.
One year later, the case has gone cold.
“I just wish one person would come forward, to get justice for him and peace for me,” said Martin.
Now armed with flyers and t-shirts in his name, his mother, family and friends have travelled from Arkansas to Oklahoma.
“Every time I hit the Oklahoma line, I get sick,” said Martin.
They went back to Langston reminding those on campus of the life that was lost.
“Maybe somebody will give us some information on what happened to him,” said Martin.
She's confident someone knows something.
“I think his friends know more than they are saying,” said Martin.
OSBI is offering a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information will remain anonymous.