Norman Animal Rescue's Van Stolen Days Before Fundraiser Event
NORMAN, Oklahoma - A Norman dog rescue's van was stolen just days before it's biggest fundraiser of the year.
Homeward Bound pug rescue said this could not have happened at a worse time.
Volunteer Jason Rapp said the rescue's 73-year-old founder, Gail Tucker, now doesn't have any transportation.
"She asked us to do this interview today," Jason said. "She's not coping with it very well, honestly. She's having a hard time."
Jason and his wife Dora have adopted three dogs from the rescue and volunteer with the organization.
“The greatest bunch of people there is,” Dora said. “They will give you the shirt off their back and they come as soon as you need them. Of all the people for this to happen to. And the timing is just terrible.”
The group is preparing for its 16th annual PuggerFest fundraiser event at the Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City.
“We just did an online auction and sales event. Some of those orders were in the van when it was stolen,” Dora said.
They say the show will go on Saturday, October 26 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Stars and Stripes Park in Oklahoma City.
“We’ve got photo booths, we’ve got raffles, costume contests for the dogs and people, races,” Jason said.
The rescue will also have adoptable pets on site.
“There’s no other place around here where you can see hundreds of pugs running around,” Dora said.
In the meantime, they say Gail still needs her vehicle back. If you see the 2014 Dodge Caravan with a PUGMOBL Oklahoma license plate, you’re urged to call police.