An injury crash has been reported near Interstate 40 and Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City.

The single-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon near the junction in Oklahoma City.

The car driving on the westbound on-ramp to I-40 from eastbound I-44 when it drove off the roadway into a culvert. 

One person was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. The person's condition was not known Monday evening. 

