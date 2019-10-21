News
Injury Crash Reported Near I-44, I-40
Monday, October 21st 2019, 5:50 PM CDT
An injury crash has been reported near Interstate 40 and Interstate 44 in Oklahoma City.
The single-vehicle crash happened Monday afternoon near the junction in Oklahoma City.
The car driving on the westbound on-ramp to I-40 from eastbound I-44 when it drove off the roadway into a culvert.
One person was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. The person's condition was not known Monday evening.
