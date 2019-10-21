4 Teens Arrested, 1 Outstanding After Caught On Camera Breaking Into 2 Neighboring OKC Dispensaries
OKLAHOMA CITY - Two neighboring dispensaries were the targets of burglars over the weekend.
Surveillance footage taken Saturday showed five teens break the glass door at Waves Dispensary in Oklahoma City, then walking inside the building.
After realizing there was an additional layer of security between the lobby and the actual dispensary, surveillance showed the suspects tried to shoot the entrance open.
According to police, a witness in the area, delivering newspapers, noticed the commotion and called officers.
“Officers were able to catch four of the five suspects. They also found two of the suspects to have guns in their possession,” Oklahoma City Police Officer Megan Morgan said.
Out of the four arrested, one suspect was just 14 years old. The other three suspects arrested were Kendazia Church, Jairen Bell and Robert Cole.
“They were booked into the Oklahoma Coutny Jail, all four of them, on second degree burglary, and then then the two with the firearms were also booked in on possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony,” Morgan said.
Police are still searching for one other suspect who left the scene early.
The front window of Highgarden Dispensary, just around the corner from Waves, was also broken by burglars at the same time, but the suspects didn't get past the bars behind the glass.
Back at Waves, the owners say they are adding extra security measures before their official opening on Halloween.