Clean Up Continues In Asher Following Tornado
ASHER, Oklahoma - The National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes touched down in Oklahoma Sunday night.
One tornado happened in northern Pontotoc County and the other happened in southern Seminole County.
Dana Hill lives several miles south of Asher. She went to her safe room after receiving an alert on her cellphone of a tornado warning.
A neighbor knocked on the door following the storm to tell Hill her barn had been destroyed.
“The doors have blown off before, but stuff was still inside,” said Hill. “This time it is just everywhere, it is a lot to clean up.”
Debris scattered throughout the yard. The rest of the barn landed in a wide-open space across the street.
The winds were strong enough to rip poles out of the ground.
“They had steel frame poles and it pulled the concrete out of the ground along with the polls and it broke the concrete,” said Hill.
A home under construction across the street was also damaged.
The home’s front porch was stripped away, and pieces of the roof are now missing.
Construction has been put on hold.
“It is going to set it back for a while,” said contractor Steve Manuel. “(We’re) going to have to wait for the insurance and all that stuff to go through. You know how that stuff is. It takes time. We're shut down for a while.”
No injuries have been reported.
The damage is a reminder to take warnings seriously.