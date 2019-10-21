Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney released a statement Sunday night about the two shootings.

"I am outraged, disgusted, and heartbroken by the violence this weekend that claimed the life of an innocent 2-year-old and left another infant fighting for his life. My prayers are with their families and communities during this tragic time," Kenney said.

A $30,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in either case, the paper reports. Anyone with information is asked to call police.