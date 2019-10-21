The initiative is part of a larger discussion on the gender pay gap highlighted this summer by the U.S. women's national soccer team. According to a lawsuit the team filed against U.S. Soccer, male soccer players stand to make nearly three times as much per game as their female counterparts.

While U.S. Soccer has said the women are paid less because their games typically bring in less revenue and lower ratings, the women's team generated more total revenue than the men's team in the three years after the women's 2015 World Cup victory, according to the federation's financial reports.