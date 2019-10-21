News
Man Reported Missing In Cherokee County
Monday, October 21st 2019, 1:52 PM CDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office said a man has been missing since October 5. They are asking the public to help find Lloyd Brent Miller, 39.
Miller, a resident of the Chicken Creek area of southern Cherokee County, is described as 5’08” tall and 160 pounds.
He left his home without his cellular telephone, according to Undersheriff Jason Chennault.
"Searches of the Chicken Creek area have so far been unsuccessful," he said.
Anybody with information is asked to please call Captain James Brown at the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 918-456-2583.