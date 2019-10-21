This year marks 20 years that Oklahoma has had charter schools, and they seem to be thriving. This week on Episode 53 of Mitchell Talks, the News 9 Sessions, we talk with the man responsible.



Former Oklahoma Gov. Frank Keating signed the bill greenlighting charter schools. He said parents needed an alternative to traditional public schools. Keating said that at the time, he thought charter schools would be successful. But he never dreamed they’d be this successful.