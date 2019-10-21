Trial To Begin For OCPD Officer Accused Of Second-Degree Murder
Jury selection is scheduled to begin in the second-degree murder trial of an Oklahoma City Police Sergeant.
Keith Sweeney will be facing two counts Monday morning, a first-degree manslaughter degree and second-degree murder.
Oklahoma City police said former Sergeant Sweeney shot and killed 29-year-old Dustin Pigeon back in November 2017. Body cam video shows the moments when police found Pigeon on his front lawn doused in lighter fluid and holding a lighter threatening to commit suicide by lighting himself on fire.
When Pigeon did not comply with the officers on scene to put down the lighter, that's when Sweeney shot him several times and killed him.
An internal investigation determined that Pigeon was not a threat to officers.
The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s Office filed a second degree murder charge against Sweeney soon after.