Thieves Steal Lawton Softball Team's Equipment, Truck & Trailer
A 16 and under softball tournament in Moore was nearly over for one Lawton team hours before it began Sunday.
The truck and trailer full of the "OK Assault 2.0" team’s gear was stolen from a southwest Oklahoma City hotel Saturday night.
"The wife woke up this morning, went out to check on the truck, get some stuff out, and the truck and trailer were missing," Coach Jake Smith said.
He said his team faced playing without bats, balls, and catcher's gear.
"(Coach) answered the phone and was saying my stuff got stolen," Victoria Marroquin said. "I thought it was a joke, until they told us we have to go to Academy to get new stuff and donations."
Smith said after winning out Saturday, he almost called Sunday's games off.
"I was thinking this morning bout canceling the whole deal," Smith said. "I hated to do it to the girls."
But after he began reaching out, sporting goods stores offered to donate some of the missing items.
Opposing teams even stepped up to the plate to loan equipment.
"I decided to do the right thing and do it for the girls," Smith said. "That's why we are here, because I was ready to fold it up when everything was missing. It's a bad feeling."
Smith said the community support made the day possible.
"It's a great feeling, softball community really comes together, and your local sporting goods stores have really been helping out," Smith said. "We are fortunate, Dicks reached out and a few other people sponsoring us to help get us back on our feet."
While he and the team are grateful for the support, Smith said he still would like his truck back.
"There's no words, you can't say nothing to them, you just want to put your hands on them," he said.