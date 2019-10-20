"If you see someone who appears to be an adult dressed up to trick or treat this year carrying this blue bucket, he's our son!" a mother named Alicia Plumer wrote. "His name is BJ & he is autistic. While he has the body of a 21 year old, he loves Halloween. Please help us keep his spirit alive & happy. So when you see the blue bucket share a piece of candy. Spread awareness! These precious people are not too big to trick or treat."