Midwest City Police Working To Identify Body Pulled From Pond
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - An elderly couple walking by their neighborhood pond near Southwest 29th and Hiwassee Road in Midwest City, spotted what they thought was a body floating. The couple called police to come and investigate.
When officials arrived, they performed a search and rescue.
First responders pulled out a white male in his 20s. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
“A sad story obviously,” said Chief Brandon Clabes with Midwest City Police.
Near the pond, investigators said they were able to locate what they believe to be the man’s shoes. But they didn’t find much else.
Neighbors, who didn’t want to speak on camera, said the pair of shoes had been sitting on the bank of the pond for a few days. So, they believe the body might have been in there for a while, but police said they don’t know how long the body was in the water.
“I don’t know how deep the pond is,” said Chief Clabes. “I would suspect that he had not been in there for long. Also, depending on the weather, when it is cold bodies float to the top, but when it warm, they float up to the top.”
Right now, police are saying they don’t think foul play is involved.
“The message here is that there is nothing to be concerned about and there doesn’t seem to be any foul play involved,” said Chief Clabes.
The medical examiner is working to determine the cause of death and identity of the man. Officials also will be pulling missing persons reports to see if the man matches any of them.