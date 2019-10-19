Family Seeking Answers After 19-Year-Old Shot
OKLAHOMA CITY - A local family has spent several days at the hospital after a teenager was mysteriously shot in Oklahoma City.
Family members have identified 19-year-old DaTaysha Martin as the victim.
The teen has been in critical condition for a week, according to family, and opened her eyes for the first time again Saturday.
“We're holding it together due to the fact that we don't know what the outcome is going to be but right now,” DaTaysha’s grandmother, Audrey Harris said.
Police say DaTaysha was shot in a car last Saturday night.
The man who flagged down police at the scene, Marcos Watson, allegedly confessed to the crime, and was arrested.
However, DaTaysha's family wants answers and anyone else who was there when the shooting happened, to come forward.
“All we want is answers. All we want is some closure to tell us what happened to my grandbaby. To our family, because she did not deserve that,” Harris said.
While waiting for those answers, Harris said she is praying for her granddaughter's recovery, as she fights for her life.
“She doesn't bother anyone. She's a hard worker. She's just a loveable person. She doesn't meet a stranger and everybody she loves, so I'm not understanding why this happened to her,” Harris said.