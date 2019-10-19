News
OCPD: 150 Gallons Of Diesel Spilled In SW OKC Accident
OKLAHOMA CITY- Crews responded to a fuel spill Saturday night on the southwest side of Oklahoma City.
It started as a non-injury accident that occurred at Southwest 44th Street and South County Line Road. According to Oklahoma City Police, a pickup truck holding around 150 gallons of diesel fuel got stuck in a ditch due to the crash.
The fuel began to spill out and crews were having trouble controlling it.
The Oklahoma City Fire Departments hazmat team is on the scene cleaning up the spill at this time.
This is a developing story. We will keep you updated as new information arrives.