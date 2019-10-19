News
Minor Injuries Reported In Rollover Accident On I-44
OKLAHOMA CITY- A reported rollover injury accident is causing traffic delays in southwest Oklahoma City, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The accident happened in the southbound lanes on Interstate 44, between Interstate 40 and Southwest 15th.
OHP said this involves two vehicles, patients sustained minor injuries and expected to be okay. The interstate is not shut down, but traffic is delayed at this time. Use caution when driving through this area.
