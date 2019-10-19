News
OKC Zoo Hosting 'Haunt The Zoo' Weekends
Saturday, October 19th 2019, 9:21 AM CDT
Oklahoma City, OK - Try something new as you Haunt the Zoo! The Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden are hosting the 36th annual Haunt the Zoo for Halloween event Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day.
In addition to general Zoo admission, guests can purchase Haunt the Zoo trick-or-treat bags for $7 per person at the Zoo’s ticket windows on event days. To learn more about Haunt the Zoo for Halloween, click here.