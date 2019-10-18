Okla. Father Asks For Maximum Punishment For Suspects In Son's Murder After Learning Death Penalty Off The Table
EDMOND, Oklahoma - In late June 2019, 24-year-old Sawyer English was murdered in his own home. He was found shot in the back three times, and the gunfire appeared to come through a window on the side of the house.
Thursday, October 17 his father spoke with the Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office and said the death penalty is not an option in the case because it does not meet the criminal criteria.
Sawyer’s father Mitch English, a long-time Oklahoma City television personality, said he is not upset by the decision, but he is asking his son’s alleged killer be sentenced to maximum punishment -- life without parole.
When Sawyer was found, police said he had been dead for a few days.
Investigators said a couple, George Watson and Lyndsi Mayabb, committed the murder. Mayabb allegedly drove to the crime scene, while Watson pulled the trigger.
The two were later arrested in Florida following a prostitution sting by local and Oklahoma authorities.
“Let the court know and the judge know, this is something I am just not going to walk away from,” said Mitch.
Sawyer’s mother told News 9 the motive for the murder appeared to be jealously.
Police said Mayabb was an escort who developed a sexual relationship with Sawyer.
A hearing has been scheduled for December 6, 2019.
Mitch wonders if the suspects will take a plea deal, or if defense attorneys will smear his son's character at trial.
“Where am I, I am saying take responsibility. The defense… because there is so much against him, I could see them besmirching sawyer's name,” said Mitch.
Family said even in the best-case scenario, a trial won't take place until late next year.
But they added they will be patient, and ready.