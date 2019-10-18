Red Dirt Diaries: MWC Couple's Love-Filled Halloween Tradition
MIDWEST CITY, Oklahoma - An elderly couple in Midwest City proves that you are never too old for Halloween.
“Sometimes I carve a finger or two,” joked Ed Knisley, as he carved a pumpkin at his home.
Ed carved his first pumpkin in 1952, the year he married his wife Janet.
“I wanted Ed to carve it and he did,” said Janet about the request to her husband.
That was the start of the annual tradition that has lasted nearly seven decades.
Every year since their marriage Ed has carved Janet her own Jack-o-Lantern.
“It makes me feel wanted, secure. I like that,” she said about the annual Halloween gift.
Ed got his kids and grandkids into pumpkin carving, but they’ve outgrown the Halloween tradition.
“Seems I’m the only one left,” said Ed.
The two have proven that Halloween can be a lot of fun, especially when you treat it like Valentine’s Day.
“At our age you kind of start thinking about how many more years you have, so you try to make them special any way you can,” said Ed, who believes he has at least four to five more years of pumpkin carving ahead of him.
“We know there’s not going to be a lot more, but there will be some and it’s special. Each day is special,” said Janet.